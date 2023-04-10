Let us Contact the Insurance Company sponsored by Shane Smith Law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
If you're in a car accident, is it important to call the Insurance Company immediately? Shane says “Hire us and let us contact the insurance company, that way we can protect you from mis-statements.” The insurance company will want to record a statement to protect their own assets. “If you don’t hire representation like us, then you must contact the Insurance Company within 2 – 3 weeks, to establish liability” says Shane. He adds “it is written in your contract that you are obligated to contact the Insurance company. We want to caution you; you may be injured, under stress or overwhelmed that’s why you want Shane Smith Law to handle it. We recommend getting representation and letting Shane Smith law handle all the detail and nuances that most people are not familiar with." In Pain? Call Shane! Let Shane Smith Law navigate the murky waters of claims and insurance. For more information visit ShaneSmithLaw.com or call (980) 999 – 9999.
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m. From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001. If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com