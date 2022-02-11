Top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night.

Louisiana and Charlotte chefs will collaborate on a special culinary experience inspired by the state’s diverse regions. The Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night will feature 28 chefs at 14 restaurants, each offering a one-of-a-kind experience available at various price points presented as a private ticketed dinner, a prix fixe menu or special featured dishes.

The Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night will take place at some of Charlotte’s most popular restaurants including: The Goodyear House, Dish, 300 East, Church & Union, Flour Shop, The Artisan’s Palate, Haymaker Restaurant, Haberdish, Supperland, El Toro Bruto, Fin & Fino, Sweet Lew’s BBQ, Community Matters Cafe and Leah & Louise.

Some restaurants participating in the Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night will require reservations or a pre-purchased ticket while others will be available with no required reservations. Many of the restaurants will still have their regular menu available. All diners need to know about the Nov. 3 special night, including participating chefs and restaurants, can be found at www.louisianaxcharlotte.com.

