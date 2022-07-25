Mental Health and Pregnancy

Doctor Sashalee Stewart from Avance Care Psychiatry breaks down why this topic is so important

Many people think about postpartum depression, but perinatal psychiatric care involves taking care of patients during and after pregnancy and includes a larger spectrum of disorders including anxiety, bipolar, psychosis, OCD, and any other mental illness.

According to Avance Care Psychiatry, Perinatal depression is the most common complication in pregnancy affecting up to 1 in 7 women. Ideally, treatment should start preconception, but the reality is many women are not actively planning when this happens. Untreated perinatal mood and anxiety disorders affect mother, baby, and family unit:

Medications now must describe any risks associated with use during pregnancy and breastfeeding – so that safe medications can be selected. But medication is not the only option! There are individual therapy and group psychotherapy.

If someone does not have a psychiatric provider they should talk to their PCP, OBGYN, pediatrician, any specialist who can help them identify concerning symptoms. For more information go online to avancecare.com.

