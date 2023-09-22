Neurofeedback can enhance mental strength and physical well-being, sponsored by Renu You

Call Renu You for your Free Consultation

RenuYou is a wellness center taking a holistic approach to treating physical and mental health. They focus on neurofeedback, talk therapy, and metabolic treatment.

Neurofeedback is brainwave training, a non-invasive treatment method that focuses on training the brain to produce healthier brainwave activity. The first step is to get a brain map: aka QEEG: Electrodes are gently placed on the scalp to measure and record the brain's electrical signals. These signals are then processed and analyzed to create a visual representation, or map, of the brain's activity. This mapping technique reveals how different regions of the brain are functioning and communicating with each other.

