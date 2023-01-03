New Hope Treatment Centers has a great event coming up touching on mental health & suicide prevention

Ricky Johnson's mission is to help try to prevent anyone else from needing to experience the tragedy of suicide

Ricky Johnson, from the The Semper Relentless Project, is set to speak to staff members and youth at the New Hope Treatment Centers on March 8th about his story with mental health and suicide. His son lost his life to suicide and his mission is to help try to prevent anyone else from needing to experience this kind of tragedy. Ricky will be speaking March 8th at 10am and 11:30am.

New Hope Treatment Centers works to help youth that have experienced trauma and deal with the challenges of mental health. These issues are very important to discuss with those in your life, especially men as it is usually more difficult to discuss amongst men.

