Patina is reinventing primary care for adults 65+

Patina is a completely different healthcare experience designed specifically for older adults. Addressing the challenges of today's broken healthcare system: Patina is improving the aging and healthcare experience for older adults (65+). It’s a completely new, personalized model based on trust and relationships. It’s highly personalized and based on relationships with a dedicated care team who stays with the patient over time and supports the whole person (medical, behavioral, social care needs). Each team has a primary care practitioner (PCP) and a Health Champion, who becomes the 'go-to' for the patient and helps them navigate the healthcare journey, understand benefits, coordinate community resources, and more.



It’s different from traditional primary care. It’s designed exclusively for people 65+; built around the patient and his/her values; It is convenient care right in the home. Patina programs have a dedicated team that helps with care navigation and 'legwork' coordination across specialists and hospital stays. "It targets whole person care," says Stoddard.



Highly convenient and no extra cost Patina delivers primary care through virtual video visits and in-home visits when needed. Patients avoid the time and hassle of driving, parking and waiting for appointments in a physical office. Offered through most major Medicare Advantage plans in the region. Members who select Patina as their primary care provider will maintain all the benefits of their current plan at no extra cost beyond standard in-network primary care co-pays. Patina recognizes the important role family and loved ones play in supporting patients' health and well-being; we encourage the patient's family and loved ones to be part of the care team. They can join visits, stay up to date on our app, and communicate with the care team. "Patina is launching in the Charlotte market on July 11, 2023" says Stoddard. It will serve eligible Medicare Advantage plan members in 10 counties within the Charlotte Metro region. For more information visit www.patinahealth.com