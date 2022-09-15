Project Full Out is at CIAF

This morning we're shining the spotlight on the charlotte international arts festival with choreographer Charity Holloway. Charity was involved in the Prime Video production and she just won an Emmy for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls?” Charity will be a part of the production Project Full Out at the Charlotte International Art Festival. The Charlotte International Arts Festival is an annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts from the most creative international and local minds. Fun for everyone, from families to individuals, we invite you to stay awhile, play, and welcome curiosity, as we begin to see our city through new eyes. With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival has something for everyone. Project: FULL OUT is a production company that provides performance opportunities to second-chance dancers based in Charlotte, NC. These are individuals who are highly skillful but never got the opportunity to live out their dreams of dancing on the big stage. Think former, aspiring, and community dancer meets a hip hop variety show! Tickets are still available. Make sure you visit CharlotteArtFest.com.