Mia chats with Sarah Hyland from Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 96th edition of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The three-hour event will be hosted by “TODAY’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

Sarah Hyland of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will be on NBCUniversal’s Peacock float alongside her co-stars, Adam Devine and Flula Borg. Other stars joining the festivities will be Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; Betty Who; and Santa Claus.

In the new series for Peacock, PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. All episodes are available now on Peacock!

