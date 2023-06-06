See mermaids dive in the water at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord this weekend

Catch them in action June 10th and 11th

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time, SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord is having swimming and diving mermaids at the Aquarium! You can catch them gliding through the water this weekend June 10 & 11. Guests can come face-to-fin with real-life mermaids and see mermaids on land and in water in a truly magical experiences. The mermaids are from the Circus Siren Pod, recently featured on the Netflix’s MerPeople documentary. Guests can take a selfie with a mermaid, get a mermaid makeover (for an additional fee), and more at the limited time event.

The mermaids will be diving through the water, meeting kids and doing makeovers June 10th and 11th from 11 am to 4pm with a brief break mid day. For more information and to buy your tickets in advance, you can go online to visitsealife.com/charlotte-concord.

