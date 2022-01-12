Share the Warmth Day is December 12th

You can round up your has bill to help those in need

Share the Warmth is a long-running program sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas that provides emergency funding for neighbors who need help paying their energy bills, regardless of the energy source they use. Money is collected from Piedmont customers through the company’s Round Up program, as well as from community donations and a direct contribution from Piedmont itself. All funds collected through Share the Warmth go to help neighbors in the community where the money is donated, and 100% of contributions are distributed through local nonprofit partners directly to those in need. Assistance from Share the Warmth is available year-round to eligible neighbors who are struggling to pay their energy bills, regardless of the source of energy they use, including propane, electricity and natural gas.

Piedmont has designated December 12, or 12/12, as “Share the Warmth Day” to remind customers of the huge difference they can make in the lives of our neighbors in need for no more than $12 a year. For the fourth year, Mayor Lyles has proclaimed Dec. 10 “Share the Warmth Day” in Charlotte.

Piedmont customers can enroll easily in Share the Warmth through one of the following methods:

Visiting piedmontng.com/ShareTheWarmth

Filling out the form on the back of their bill

Calling Piedmont at 800.752.7504

Texting SHARE to 21209 (message and data rates may apply)

Non-customers also can visit piedmontng.com/ShareTheWarmth to learn more about how to contribute to the program by mailing a check to Piedmont.

