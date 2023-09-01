Enjoy a mocktail during Dry January

Sipsy Cabanas can bring the bar to you, with or without alcohol

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In January, many people attempt what is called 'Dry January.' This means giving up any alcoholic beverages for the entire month. Many people do this for the challenge, to give themselves a reset, or to take steps towards being sober.

Sipsy Cabanas is a mobile cabana and cocktail bar based out of Charlotte. They setup furnished cabanas and a mobile bar onsite at your event. And they also specialize in tropical cocktails and mocktails. Mocktails are simply the same as cocktails, you just remove the alcohol! One option Sipsy Cabanas has is Non-alcoholic Ginger Mojito. They have other mocktails as well as non alcoholic beers and spirits.

If you are interested in hiring Sipsy Cabanas for your next event, you can find any information you need on their website SipsyCabanas.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.