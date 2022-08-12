Spice up your dates in December

Dating tips for the winter season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dating doesn't have to be awful during December. Sure it's chilly and nasty outside, but that doesn't mean your attitude has to be! No one wants to date The Grinch. After all, his heart was ten sizes too SMALL! Here with more is relationship expert Jennifer Hurvitz.

Here are a few ways to make dating FUN this holiday season:

WINTER WONDERLAND. Bundle up and take it outside for a little Christmas tree selection, snowball fighting, and hot chocolate drinking! SANTA'S LAP. Take a trip to the mall, sit on Santa's lap, and get your pictures taken- don't forget to tell him you've been VERY naughty!! 8 CRAZY NIGHTS! For those who celebrate Hanukkah, it's coming up soon- how about taking your date to paint Dreidels at the pottery place? Or go to Target and buy each other eight little fun gifts in under 30 minutes and under $30! FORT AND FIRE! Build a fort of mushy pillows and blankets. Set yourselves up in front of the fire with yummy treats and a warm toasty drink. JAR OF SNOWFLAKES. Cut up paper snowflakes and write "kiss me," "truth," or "dare" on each. Put them in a jar and take turns choosing. This game will surely turn the temperature up!

