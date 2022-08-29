Steak 101 with Steak 48

Learn more about the different cuts of steak and how to order them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak.

Bone-in Strip is a great cut of steak that you order medium rare. There is also a boneless version of the strip as well.

The ribeye is another great cut. It has great marbling. If it has more fat in it you'll wan tit more medium well to cook the fat through more.

Next is the filet and it is one of the more popular cuts. The Wagyu cut is more expensive but a much higher quality.

There are a lot more choices and varieties of steak to chose from. Visit Steak 48 in SouthPark to see all their options and have a delicious meal. Find out more information on their website.

