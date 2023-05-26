Summer Safety tips

Summer fun comes with responsibilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking summer safety - with our good friends the Urban Housecall Doctors - Dr. Karla and Dr. Rob Robinson.

While summers are full of fun, there are also some things parents need to remember - like sunscreen and making sure kids are drinking enough water. “Suncreeens need to be applied to all skin tones and all ages” says Dr. Karla. Also make sure you drink enough water."

"It is especially important to monitor our children as they heat up in the sun and because of rigorous play they sweat a lot “ say Dr. Rob. Also be careful when at the playground some of the equipment such as slides can get very hot. There has been many a broken bone of people getting hurt at the park.

Water safety is extremely important. Makes sure your kids can swim and know the rules of water safety.

Lastly, please do not leave kids or pets in hot cars. Make sure your kids are not playing in cars where they have access to your keys without your knowledge. Hot cars kill kids and pets every year. Make sure you check the backseat to ensure your not leaving your kid unattended in a hot car.

