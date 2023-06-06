x
Charlotte Today

Summertime Gazpacho

The Petite Cook Charlotte, Yvette Kerns shares the history and recipe for this dish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summertime Gazpacho 

By: Chef Yvette Kerns/ The Petite Cook Charlotte 

 

1 English cucumber finely diced 

5-6 Roma tomatoes (seeded and finely chopped)

1/3 cup of finely diced red onion

1 diced orange or yellow pepper

1/2 minced jalapeño pepper (seeds removed)

1/4 cup of your favorite garden herb ( this recipe will feature cilantro but you can use parsley or basil if you prefer)

1 minced garlic clove 

Zest of 1 lime

Juice of 1 lime

32 oz of low sodium tomato juice

1-2 teaspoons to taste of Knorr Reduced Sodium Chicken Bouillon Powder

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup Apple cider vinegar with "mother"

Black pepper to taste

Dash of hot sauce (optional )

Dice all vegetables and place in large mixing bowl. 

Add all liquids and seasonings as listed. Gently mix together. Allow soup to set in refrigerator so the flavors become enhanced for approximately 2-3 hours before serving. 

**you can enjoy this gazpacho chunky or if you prefer to have a "smooth" gazpacho blend in the blender or food processor. 

PetiteCookCharlotte.com

 

