The Petite Cook Charlotte, Yvette Kerns shares the history and recipe for this dish

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summertime Gazpacho

By: Chef Yvette Kerns/ The Petite Cook Charlotte

1 English cucumber finely diced

5-6 Roma tomatoes (seeded and finely chopped)

1/3 cup of finely diced red onion

1 diced orange or yellow pepper

1/2 minced jalapeño pepper (seeds removed)

1/4 cup of your favorite garden herb ( this recipe will feature cilantro but you can use parsley or basil if you prefer)

1 minced garlic clove

Zest of 1 lime

Juice of 1 lime

32 oz of low sodium tomato juice

1-2 teaspoons to taste of Knorr Reduced Sodium Chicken Bouillon Powder

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup Apple cider vinegar with "mother"

Black pepper to taste

Dash of hot sauce (optional )

Dice all vegetables and place in large mixing bowl.

Add all liquids and seasonings as listed. Gently mix together. Allow soup to set in refrigerator so the flavors become enhanced for approximately 2-3 hours before serving.

**you can enjoy this gazpacho chunky or if you prefer to have a "smooth" gazpacho blend in the blender or food processor.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.