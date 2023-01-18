Surgical and non-surgical services at Horizon Eye Care

Horizon Eye Care January Specials: $50 off Juvederm, $1 off Botox treatments

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This morning we were joined by Doctor Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care - t talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer.

“The most common procedures people may know about are non-surgical treatments such as BOTOX and fillers that do not require surgery” says Dr. Tomasko.

At Horizon Eye Care they have two doctors on staff who are both ophthalmologists and specialists in oculoplastic surgery. Any treatments around the eyes, no doctor knows more than an ophthalmologist. And ophthalmologists were the first doctors to perform BOTOX injections.

AT Horizon Eye Care, Dr. Tomasko tells me they provide the best care, as ophthalmologists that are trained in Ophthalmic Plastic, Facial Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

They specialize in surgical and non-surgical facial aesthetic procedures including cosmetic fillers such as Restylane® and JUVÉDERM®, as well as neuromodulators like BOTOX® and Dysport®” says Dr. Tomasko.

Right now is the perfect time! Make sure you mention January special and get $50 off Juvéderm and $1 off BOTOX treatments. During the month of January we are offering this special. For more details visit horizoneyecare.com

