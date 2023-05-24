Teacher Becca Bridges is the Hyundai Hometown Hero

Out of her lost Becca keeps on giving

Hyundai Hometown hero program has done it again. In a surprise announcement, eighth-grade teacher Becca Bridges was recently named WCNC Charlotte's newest Hyundai Hometown Hero. "After all we've been through, I'm just so humbled," Bridges said.

100 of her students from Oakridge Middle School were on hand to see their hero presented with a brand new 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. There were many Hyundai representatives there as well, to witness and congratulate her for her self-sacrificing services to her students. "No one emulates the hometown hero more than your story," Gabe Faria of Keffer Hyundai said, handing Bridges the keys to her new vehicle.

Bridges' family has suffered through profound grief in recent years. She lost her 5-year-old daughter Corrie to a rare cancer in 2020 which was followed by her husband being diagnosed with cancer. Her husband was diagnose with cancer and they lost their vehicle in inclement weather - a tornado. Her admiration and effectiveness as a teacher remained steadfast.

"I will say the kids were probably the best therapy for her," Oakridge Middle School principal Will Largen said. "She comes every single day. She sees those smiling faces they want to learn." To add to the surprise of the new car, Hyundai also donated $10,000 to Levine Children's Hospital, in honor of Bridges' daughter, to help fund pediatric cancer research. "My daughter would be so excited," Bridges said. “It’s a way to remind everyone to say her name “Corrie” and know that she is not forgotten” says Bridges.

Overcome by emotion, Bridges said she never got into teaching for the accolades but instead because of her passion for helping young people. She is the perfect recipient for the award and she wanted the area Hyundai Dealers to know how appreciative she is of their collective generosity.