CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're joined by former MLB player, Chris Carpenter, but we're not talking sports, we're talking about his new children's book - "The Long Shot."

"The Long Shot," a captivating children's book that tells the heartwarming story of Benbang, a remarkable horse who defied the odds and inspired so many. "The Long Shot" weaves a beautiful poem that follows Benbang's journey, from facing doubts and uncertainty to winning her debut race. Set against a backdrop of true events, this story encourages young readers to chase their dreams fearlessly, no matter the challenges that lie ahead.

Inspired by Benbang's incredible story, Carpenter is committed to supporting the mission of the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. A percentage of the profits from "The Long Shot" will be donated to TRF, helping to provide a sanctuary for rescued and retired racehorses, giving them a second chance at a peaceful and fulfilling life after the racetrack. "I am honored to collaborate with the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation and contribute to their vital work," said author Chris Carpenter. "By supporting the foundation through the sales of 'The Long Shot,' we can make a tangible difference in the lives of retired racehorses, offering them a well-deserved sanctuary and a chance for a peaceful retirement." The book release is July 25th 2023. “The Long Shot “ can be purchased on Amazon.com.

