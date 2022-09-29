The Mother of All Baby Showers is tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, The Mother of All Baby Showers® was created with parents at the helm. They connect new parents and parents-to-be with others in the local area, and local and national resources as well, thus creating a strong, accessible support system. Their national events also aim to celebrate pregnancy and parenthood — however, the way they do so is far different than the traditional baby shower.

Think of them as a curator of pregnancy and parenting products and services, bringing together your favorite brands, that are of true value to you and your growing family.

Whether you are expecting, recently had a baby or just entered the terrible 2s, it is easy to become overwhelmed by the amount of information and resources available, not to mention the quickly changing intel. At each local event, you determine how you’d like to enjoy your child-free evening, choosing from ample opportunities to learn, explore and be pampered. Support and resources are provided in an open forum, allowing you to educate yourself on your own terms.