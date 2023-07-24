Think you've been scammed? Report it on the BBB Scam Tracker

The BBB breaks down the difference between a scam and a complaint

On Monday's show we were joined by the Better Business Bureau, to discuss what you should do if you think you've been scammed.

Tom Bartholomy walked us through the difference between a scam and a complaint. Bartholomoy says for it to be a scam something illegal has to have taken place.

That's why any and every complaint reported to the BBB Scam Tracker is investigated.

People reach out to the BBB for a variety of reasons: they could be business concerns/scams, animal purchasing/adoption concerns/scams...and the BBB takes every report seriously.

We're told the BBB investigates the concern and also works to educate the public, so they are more knowledgeable when it comes to what to look out for.

To learn more about the Scam Tracker, and how to keep yourself from becoming a victim...head to BBB.org

