CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in our Big Game SB 57 Spot light we welcome 15 year current NFL player, JJ Jansen from the Carolina Panthers to share his thoughts. Jansen is the longest tenured current player for the Carolina Panthers. He took over that distinction from his mentor and friend, Carolina Panther, John Kasay. “It is an honor to hold that record even though it doesn’t seem that long a time. I’m reminded by the young guys on the team that I am that old” says Jansen. Jansen reflected on his Big Game Super Bowl 50 and this is what he said. “The Super Bowl can be a different environment because its not a home or an away game. We were use to a noisy atmosphere at home. We were celebrating during the season by dancing and having a good time constantly, whether home or away. I believe we came in a little over confident and wasn’t ready for the pace, flow, sounds and atmosphere of the game” says Jansen.

The upcoming Big Game SB 57 most people are talking about the Kansas City offense or Philadelphia defense but not many are talking about the special teams. Jansen says “this is typical not many people pay attention to the Special Teams play but in a Super Bowl a bad special teams play can make or break the game.” Jansen went on to say “A bad snap on a field goal or extra point, a muffed punt for a fumble or a block punt can really turn the game in the favor of the eventual winning team.” Jansen likes the Eagles. He says “that on paper they are loaded, they run well and their defense is relentless; however I don’t think they can beat the Quarterback who is amazing in and out the pocket, Patrick Mahomes.” “I can’t bet against Patrick Mahomes” says Jansen.

