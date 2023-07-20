Town Brewing will release a brand-new craft beer called "One In A Melon" this weekend

They're holding a watermelon fest to celebrate!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's nothing better than a refreshing piece of watermelon on a hot summer day! Town Brewing has kicked that watermelon up a notch... they've brewed that watermelon into a craft beer. "One In A Melon" will be released this Saturday and they're celebrating with a watermelon fest!

Watermelon Fest will be this Saturday, July 22 starting at 11 a.m. You can expect ALL THINGS WATERELON! They will of course have the watermelon Kolsch, as well as Watermelon Seltzer, Watermelon Mimosas, Watermelon Sorbet and a menu of delicious watermelon food. They have a wonderful outdoor seating area perfect for the warm summer weather.

Town Brewing is located at 800 Grandin Road, Charlotte, NC, United States, 28208. You can find more information on their website at townbrewing.com, or on their social media pages.

