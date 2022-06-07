Unclaimed Baggage (The place that buys your lost luggage!) in Charlotte from July 6 -7

They take unclaimed lost luggage and sell the unique items

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer, air travel surges and cancellations are throwing plans into tumult… along with passengers’ luggage!

Unclaimed Baggage is the premier lost luggage store in the country (storefront in AL, plus an online store). They’ve partnered with domestic airlines (as well as other travel related industries,) and resell, recycle, and donate thousands of items lost in travel.

Bags could contain anything from gym clothes to diamond rings... to a live rattlesnake (it has happened before)! This is a regular experience at the retail store in Scottsboro, Alabama, and is being done at many of the road trip stops.

They are currently celebrating their 50th anniversary with a cross-country road trip in a replica of the truck that started it all in 1970. The team is stopping in Charlotte for just a few days: July 6-7.

This “traveling museum” is a 50-year legacy of the store, and more about how the storefront is giving back through initiatives like Reclaimed For Good including “Love Luggage” for foster children, donations of eyeglasses to the Lions Club, wheelchairs and medical supplies, etc. the list goes on.

