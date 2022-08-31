Vascular Solutions can help with your vein issues

They have a variety of treatments to help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

According to their website, Vascular Solutions in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a specialty medical practice dedicated to the diagnosis, management, and treatment of vein and vascular disorders. Led by board-certified vascular surgeon Peter Ford, MD, FACS, RPVI, they treat the full spectrum of vein disorders, from cosmetic spider veins to complex vein problems, and leg ulcers.

At Vascular Solutions, patients receive care of venous problems such as varicose veins, chronic venous insufficiency, venous stasis dermatitis, venous stasis ulcers, and deep vein thrombosis. Vascular Solutions offers the convenience of in-office diagnostic testing in their fully accredited vascular lab. They are a Medtronic Center of Excellence, serving as a teaching site for ClosureFast™ and VenaSeal™.

At their initial consultation, new patients receive a comprehensive ultrasound evaluation of their legs in addition to a review of your medical history, symptoms, and physical examination. Once our team determines an accurate diagnosis, we fully explain all of the available treatment options so you can make informed decisions.

Vascular Solutions also offers cosmetic care, including free consultations. During a 15-minute cosmetic consultation, we examine the areas of concern and provide an overview of aesthetic options. We also offer a free consultation combined with same-day treatment using sclerotherapy or noninvasive laser light therapy.

If you’re not sure if you have a vein problem and who want to talk with an expert about your leg pain or other symptoms, Vascular Solutions offers free vein screening appointments. They briefly review each person’s symptoms, examine your legs, and determine if you need a new patient evaluation or cosmetic services.

To learn more about the services available from the experienced team at Vascular Solutions, call their office or book an appointment online today.

