"We Win's Fall Gala," is right around the corner on Sept. 9th

Young woman who suffered a stroke at 23, now working to help insure others have access to rehab, and other therapies they need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We first met Harshada Rajani, back in July on Charlotte Today.

Rajani joining us to share her story, and her road to recovery, after suffering a stroke in her early 20s.

Since that time, she's worked feverishly, to regain strength, mobility, and independence, and now works to inspire others.

In July Rajani was joined by her therapist and trainer from Back to Independence (BTI) Rehab, here in Charlotte. Rajani sharing how tough it can be for so many people when insurance runs out, when your recovery is far from over...whether a person has suffered a neurological injury, or impairment. Lucky for her, Rajani was able to continue her therapy. Rajani now works to try and ensure everyone has access to the therapy and rehabilitation they need. For Rajani, the cause is near and dear to her heart- and the non-profit "we win together," plays a key role.

The mission of "We Win" is to raise money to help people recovering from neurological injuries affort rehabilitation services. The big Fall Gala is September 9th.

The event is being held at: The Canopy by Hilton in SouthPark.

The event runs 7-11pm...cocktail attire is suggested.

Tickets are 125-per person and are available now

To learn more at wewintogether.org

