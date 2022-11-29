Quick bites to put out for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recipes:
Tomato Soup Shooters:
Tomato Basil Souper Shooters
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion
- 1 tablespoon fresh minced garlic
- Pinch of salt
- 3 28-ounce cans of crushed tomatoes with basil
- 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
- 2 15-ounce cans of full-fat coconut milk
- 1 cup fresh basil
- 1/2 – 1 teaspoon salt
- Honey to taste
- Parmesan cheese for topping
- Heat a large stockpot or Dutch oven to medium high heat
- Add olive oil, onion, garlic and a pinch of salt. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent
- Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for about 35 to 40 minutes (for thicker soup simmer longer). Add honey, a few tablespoons at a time, tasting in between adding additional honey until you reach your desired sweetness (three to four tablespoons usually is the perfect amount)
- Blend the soup with an immersion blender until desired smoothness. Top with more fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
Bacon Wrapped Goat Cheese Stuffed dates:
12 Pitted Dates (or more if you desire)
•12 slices of par cooked Bacon
•4 oz goat cheese
•Pure Maple Syrup
• Begin with making sure the dates are pitted. To pit a date cut a small slit in the top middle of the date removing the pit.
•stuff each date with approximately 1 tablespoon of goat cheese
•wrap each date with a slice of oat cooked bacon
Lay dates on parchment paper covered baking sheet seam side up
Bake at 375-400 degrees until bacon is crisp and brown. Lightly drizzle with pure maple syrup garnish platter with fresh rosemary sprigs.
Crudités Cups
8 ounce plastic cups or 6 oz mason jars
[ ]▢
3-4 inch bamboo skewers or toothpicks
Dip of choice ( hummus, ranch or dill dip)
*You can use your favorite pre made dip for ease of prep
Red, yellow, green peppers
Grape tomatoes
Cucumber
Carrots
Celery
**Any other favorite raw vegetables of choice
Place 2 Tablespoons in the bottom of each cup.
Slice all vegetables into moderately thin slices.
Thread the tomatoes and any other vegetables that need to be on bamboo sticks.
Arrange an assortment of each vegetable in the cups until full.
Serve immediately or refrigerate and serve within 2-4 hours.
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com