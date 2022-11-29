Quick bites to put out for the holidays

Yvette Kerns (Petite Cook Charlotte) shares easy to put together appetizers for any occasion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recipes:

Tomato Soup Shooters:

Tomato Basil Souper Shooters

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion

1 tablespoon fresh minced garlic

Pinch of salt

3 28-ounce cans of crushed tomatoes with basil

4 cups vegetable or chicken broth

2 15-ounce cans of full-fat coconut milk

1 cup fresh basil

1/2 – 1 teaspoon salt

Honey to taste

Parmesan cheese for topping





Heat a large stockpot or Dutch oven to medium high heat

Add olive oil, onion, garlic and a pinch of salt. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until onions are translucent

Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for about 35 to 40 minutes (for thicker soup simmer longer). Add honey, a few tablespoons at a time, tasting in between adding additional honey until you reach your desired sweetness (three to four tablespoons usually is the perfect amount)

Blend the soup with an immersion blender until desired smoothness. Top with more fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese

Bacon Wrapped Goat Cheese Stuffed dates:

12 Pitted Dates (or more if you desire)

•12 slices of par cooked Bacon

•4 oz goat cheese

•Pure Maple Syrup

• Begin with making sure the dates are pitted. To pit a date cut a small slit in the top middle of the date removing the pit.

•stuff each date with approximately 1 tablespoon of goat cheese

•wrap each date with a slice of oat cooked bacon

Lay dates on parchment paper covered baking sheet seam side up

Bake at 375-400 degrees until bacon is crisp and brown. Lightly drizzle with pure maple syrup garnish platter with fresh rosemary sprigs.

Crudités Cups

8 ounce plastic cups or 6 oz mason jars

3-4 inch bamboo skewers or toothpicks

Dip of choice ( hummus, ranch or dill dip)

*You can use your favorite pre made dip for ease of prep

Red, yellow, green peppers

Grape tomatoes

Cucumber

Carrots

Celery

**Any other favorite raw vegetables of choice

Place 2 Tablespoons in the bottom of each cup.

Slice all vegetables into moderately thin slices.

Thread the tomatoes and any other vegetables that need to be on bamboo sticks.

Arrange an assortment of each vegetable in the cups until full.

Serve immediately or refrigerate and serve within 2-4 hours.

