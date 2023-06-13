The 1975 announces their biggest North American tour yet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 1975 announced on Tuesday that they will be bringing their tour, “Still ... at their very best” to North America starting in September. They will perform at the Spectrum Center on Oct. 20, according to a press release.
The band posted on Instagram announcing the new dates, along with releasing a new episode of 'A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment' on their Youtube channel.
The Exclusive Fan Presale will begin on June 21 with a general sale on June 23, with both starting at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour is following the release of their fifth studio album ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ which was released last October. The tour continues today in Ireland with dates around Europe to follow until the first show in North America on Sept. 26 in California.
The 1975 North American 2023 Tour Dates:
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Saturday, Oct. 7. 2023 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023- Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Arena
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Saturday Oct. 28, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sunday, Nov. 5. 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Well Fargo Arena
Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena