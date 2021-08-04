'We can be ourselves around each other' | S.E.E. Summer Camp brings the joys of summer camp to visually impaired children

The camp is free for families, made possible by donations.

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A unique camp got underway at the Lake Norman YMCA Wednesday, specifically created to bring summer camp magic to blind and visually impaired children.

Nonprofit IFB Solutions, the largest employer of people who are blind in the U.S. and founder of the Student Enrichment Experience or S.E.E. program for children, partnered with the Lake Norman YMCA to make the camp possible.

Boating, field games, STEM activities, and swimming were all part of the fun.

"And they just do it with ease, just like any other camper," Alli Romero with the camp said. "These kids are amazing."

"We all understand each other, and we can be ourselves around each other," camper Jordan Martin said. "I just love being with my friends."

Martin told WCNC Charlotte she enjoys kayaking the best. The camp will continue throughout the week.

Roughly 30 children from around the Charlotte area took part in the fun.

The camp is free for families, made possible by donations. Volunteers are always in need. Click here to learn more about how to donate.

