Carrigan Farms quarry is the coolest place to beat the summer heat

Carrigan Farms in Mooresville has something for everyone, but this time of year, there's no better way to cool down than swimming in the quarry.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The summer is flying by and it'll be gone before we know it, so carpe diem! If you haven't been to the rock Quarry at Carrigan Farms in Mooresville, it should be on your family's bucket list!

Located about 45 minutes north of Charlotte, Carrigan Farms offers a lot. From haunted trails and pumpkin picking in the fall to hosting weddings in the summer, there's something for everyone. But the quarry swimming hole is the place to be this time of year.

“The quarry was mined out in the 1960s when they were building I-77 it was a hill,” said Kelly Carrigan.

And while digging, construction crews hit a natural spring and it fills up with water that naturally replenishes itself. The quarry is 25 feet deep. All along the quarry there are several jump points but the highest is the 16-foot tall high jump. One of the most popular things is the rope swing.

NOTE: You will need to show that you can do one pull-up to prove you are strong enough to take flight from the rope.

The quarry is open every day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Some afternoons there are later time slots, depending on the weather.

It's very important to know that you must pre-register online if you wnt to go. This is a new change to protect you and limit the number of people in the quarry at one time. If you don't register ahead of time, just know you will be turned away .

Carrigan Farms is located at 1213 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115.

Drive times to the farms:

Charlotte: 40-50 minutes

University City: 45 minutes

Gastonia: 1 hour 15 minutes

Concord: 35 minutes

Hickory: 1 hour