CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte crossing guard is in the running for a nationwide title.

Sue Killar-Jordan was nominated as a contestant in the annual America's Favorite Crossing Guard competition.

Killar-Jordan helps students at Olde Providence Elementary and Quail Hollow Middle school get to class safely. Parents say she does it with a smile.

If Killar-Jordan wins, there will be a pep rally, and she'll get $500 worth of new crossing guard gear and accessories.

You can vote online. Votes will be tallied at the end of the day on Thursday.

