'The support has been a blessing' | Charlotte man uses social media to trade items in hopes of getting a food truck

David Dominguez says the goal is to use the food truck to feed and employ those experiencing homelessness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is using the reach of social media in hopes of reaching his goal to own a food truck and create a business to help uplift those experiencing homelessness.

David Dominguez says he's always had a passion to help those who feel hopeless. Now he's turning that passion into action.

"I just thought why not try to help them and journey with them and maybe give them a job and give myself a job by doing that," Dominguez said.

His ultimate goal is to own a food truck, a brick-and-mortar restaurant, and a farm to help complete the full farm-to-table experience. He also plans to feed and employ those experiencing homelessness as well. In Mecklenburg County, there are more than 3,100 people currently experiencing homelessness.

“Provides a sense of community for them and also teaches them to live healthier— that’s mentally, emotionally, financially, spiritually, and physically," Dominguez said.

Through the power of social media Dominguez decided to trade random items starting with a safety pin until the trades eventually lead to a food truck. So far he's traded the safety pin for a basketball hoop, and the basketball hoop traded for an HD TV. Dominguez says he's received so much support from all over.

“The support has been a blessing," Dominguez says. "They just want to be a part of the mission and ultimately that’s what it’s all about — including community and creating a culture of encounter where everyone is seen and loved.”

If you're interested in being a part of the mission and doing a trade you can contact Dominguez on Instagram @buenosdiasfood.

