Charlotte City Council unanimously approves $23M to build or keep 9 affordable housing complexes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve $23 million to go toward building or keeping nine affordable housing complexes.

Two of the new affordable housing projects will be home-ownership based instead of rentable units. In total, the project plans for 879 affordable units.

According to Mecklenburg County data, on any given night, there are at least 3,000 people experiencing some level of homelessness. The strategy's goal was to present a comprehensive plan by October 2021 that would address strategic goals and common measurement tools.

Since 2002, the City of Charlotte has spent more than $177 million on affordable housing.

