Charlotte's Sam Smith, a native of Monrovia, hopes to raise awareness about the plight of refugees

Our Ruby Durham talked to Sam Smith, a Liberian refugee now living in Charlotte who's using his experiences to give back to kids here in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Smith, who grew up as a refugee in Monrovia Liberian, spent most of his life running from the Civil War moving from camp to camp with his family.

“Shootings building being burned down," Sam Smith said.

To escape the danger his mom made the ultimate decision to move the family to the US.

When Sam got to America he said he found it difficult adjusting to norms outside of what he learned in Liberia.

In third grade, he was suspended for a week for using a razor blade in the middle of class to sharpen his pencil.

“The other culture shock when I first came to the states I called straw what we call straw I used to call it tube," Smith said.

It wasn't until he joined the Cass Corridor Youth Association where he learned how to acclimate.

The afterschool program helps young refugees like Sam living in low-income areas evolve from their upbringings through educational workshops sports and other activities.

“I always remember them saying I’m just giving back because somebody did something for me or I’m giving back because somebody did something for my kid," Smith said.

From October 2020 through March 2021, 91 refugees have moved to the Queen City according to Charlotte's Refugee Support Services.

In Charlotte, non-profits like ourBRIDGE for kids help support refugee and immigrant students and their families, who are new to America.

The organization helps them achieve success and learn cultural diversity.

Sam, who's now lived in Charlotte for nearly a decade, said giving back to other kids is what it's all about.

“I always said no matter what I do in life if I work a 40 hour week I have to dedicate at least 15 to 20 hours of my time to doing something in the community," Smith said.

Sam serves on the board of the International House of Charlotte and Refugee Support services.

Through this organization, he’s raising awareness about the plight of refugees and supporting those who’ve experienced it in hopes to be the difference he saw growing up.

“If those people at CCYA wouldn’t have done what they’ve done with me I wouldn’t be sitting here having this conversation with you because I would’ve been caught up in the life of growing and living and dying in the projects," Smith said.

You can read more about Sam's story at Prize Magazine.

Smith said he hopes his work in the community inspires people to learn more about refugees.

Here’s a list of other organizations in our area to volunteer:

International House of Charlotte:

Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency

Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte

ourBRIDGE for Kids

Make Welcome

