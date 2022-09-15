Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated through art expression

Cuban art collector Moses Luski says the power of art allows humans to connect through emotions despite different backgrounds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Month means sharing history and culture for Cuban art collector Moses Luski who is working to take his creative mission well beyond Charlotte.

The son of Cuban immigrants, Luski says at an early age he recognized his parents' passion for art and it quickly became his passion too.

“From the moment I was born I was basically surrounded by art and culture," Luski said. “The very best art is one that draws the viewer in and does something to them that then gets them thinking.”

Throughout his home in Dilworth, Luski has pieces of artwork from Cuban artists like Carlos Estevez that provide expression in abstract and surreal ways -- a staple of Latin American art.

“My wife actually became enthusiastic about him and purchased this piece -- it's of a woman rocking her head back in passionate joy," Luski said.

As an art collector Luski has offered some of his expressive pieces to be showcased in a nationwide tour that made a stop at Davidson College as part of the True Likeness Exhibit. The purpose Luski says is to show humans are united in art and emotions regardless of their background.

“We just add to the mix and we should celebrate that," Luski said.

Hispanic Heritage Month will continue until Oct. 15.