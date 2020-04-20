CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With schools closed, there are thousands of families in the Charlotte area having to get creative in feeding students who normally eat at school. While school systems have made arrangements – some of the kids are falling through the cracks.

One teacher literally built a food pantry in a classroom at her school — and a village of people connected to the school are helping to fill it.

“It feels really good to be able to help other people," Jennifer Harrison said.

She’s a teaching coach at Bruns Academy in uptown Charlotte, where like so many schools, there are some kids who normally rely on the school for breakfast and lunch.

“I just thought what are our kids going to do that chomp at the bit for Monday morning," Harrison said. "Monday morning is not going to come for a very long time."

As a teaching coach, Harrison is in almost every classroom and gets to know many of the kids. She knows their needs well.

“My parents run a food pantry at their church and we have an empty room – I thought, how quickly can we make this happen," Harrison said.

It took just four days. The PTA moms, Harrison’s friends, area churches and even some of their community partners like Ally and Augustine Literacy Project came together to stock the classroom turned pantry.

“When I look at the pantry and think we should stop collecting – the minute we pack a box amazing how quickly the supply goes," she said.

They’re feeding the students and their extended families because many don’t have transportation to get to area food banks. Harrison says the work is important for her students – and for her.

“Everyone has our moments of anxiety," she said. "I got really overwhelmed- started making me really nervous – and I needed something it was almost selfish I need to do this for other people so I am not thinking about myself and how it’s gonna be when we get through this.”

