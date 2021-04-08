Mask & COVID-19 vaccine mandates for colleges in the Charlotte area

Most universities and colleges in the Charlotte region strongly recommend vaccinations for students and staff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With colleges ramping up to welcome students and faculty back for the fall 2021 semester, many universities and tech schools are implementing mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations and masks.

Earlier this week, the UNC system announced all students and staff members would be required to get vaccinated or face weekly testing. Under the guidance, unvaccinated students will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test ahead of the start of classes and will undergo regular testing. Students who live on campus will be required to participate in "wastewater-based surveillance testing."

COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina have returned to levels they were at in February, before the vaccine was widely available to the public. The overwhelming majority of these cases are due to the Delta variant, which has become the dominant strain in the U.S. this summer.

This guide has the policies in place for colleges and universities across the Carolinas ahead of the fall semester:

Appalachian State University

Location: Boone, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

Students must wear masks in all indoor locations on campus

Members of the Appalachian State community can be maskless indoors when they are alone in a "private, enclosed residence hall room, apartment or office," actively eating or drinking, or when only members of their household are present.

Vaccine Mandate

Students, faculty and staff should also submit their vaccination status by Aug. 16. Those who don't are required to participate in randomized COVID-19 testing throughout the year.

Residents of university housing who do not provide proof of vaccination will also be required to participate in weekly surveillance testing.

Belmont Abbey College

Location: Belmont, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

Masks will not be required; however, consistent with the current governor's orders, masking for the unvaccinated is encouraged.

Vaccine Mandate

Belmont Abbey College will NOT require vaccinations for faculty, staff or students.

Belmont Abbey will request vaccination status prior to the beginning of the academic year (Aug. 10) of all students

No courses will be conducted over Zoom and the college will not allow exemptions from in-person learning.

Clinton College

Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Mask Mandate

None

Vaccine Mandate

Students in the residence halls, attending classes both in-person and virtually, must be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus.

Commuter students will continue virtual learning this fall.

Catawba College

Location: Salisbury, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

Vaccinated persons are not required to wear a face covering on campus, whether indoors or outdoors.

Unvaccinated persons are required to wear masks at all times inside classrooms, lab spaces and other instructional settings

Vaccine Mandate

Catawba College strongly recommends all students, faculty and staff who have not yet received vaccination for COVID-19 do so as soon as possible.

Central Piedmont Community College

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

Masks are required during instructional activities (during class labs, etc.), face-to-face meetings, and whenever persons are moving through or gathering in indoor common areas. This protocol will be in place through Aug. 31.

Vaccine Mandate

The college cannot advise on the vaccine.

Davidson College

Location: Davidson, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

Masks are not required for those who are vaccinated

Masks and six feet of social distancing is still required indoors (and sometimes outdoors) for anyone who has not been vaccinated.

Vaccine Mandate

Davidson College intends to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all members of the community once a vaccine is fully approved by the FDA.

Vaccination will be required for students, staff and faculty members who participate in activities that present a high risk for transmission: these include strenuous activity, such as singing in chorale, playing an instrument in an ensemble, dance or working out.

Participating in intercollegiate and intramural athletics will also require vaccination.

Johnson & Wales University

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

All persons should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations or local guidance.

The CDC now recommends that all people, whether fully vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in public if located in an area of substantial or high transmissions. Currently, Charlotte is an area of substantial or high transition, but that is subject to change.

Vaccine Mandate

All faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated (at least one dose by Aug. 30)

The university will require that all students be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to their arrival to campus for the 2021 fall semester.

Johnson C. Smith University

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

Face masks are required inside, except in private spaces

Face masks are not required outdoors, however, masks are encouraged

Vaccine Mandate

All members of the JCSU community — students and employees — are expected to do their part by getting vaccinated and uploading proof of vaccination to the university's website.

Johnson C. Smith University is requiring all students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. All requests for vaccination waivers were due by July 15.

Employees and students may be selected for random testing depending on the rate of COVID-19 transmission on campus.

Livingstone College

Location: Salisbury, North Carolina

Vaccine Mandate

Livingstone College will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its faculty, staff and students beginning fall semester 2021.

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Location: Hickory, North Carolina

Vaccine Mandate

All students, faculty and staff are required to get vaccinated prior to the fall semester.

In order to return to campus for the 2021-2022 academic year, students, faculty and staff are required to complete the vaccination process on or before August 16, 2021

Queens University

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

Due to Mecklenburg County being an area of high transmissions, all persons on campus, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks indoors unless in private residence hall rooms or offices

Vaccine Mandate

Required COVID-19 vaccine for all faculty, staff and students who will be on campus this coming academic year.

Rowan Cabarrus College

Location: Salisbury, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

While on campus, all individuals are required to wear an appropriate face covering over the nose and mouth.

Vaccine Mandate

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College faculty, staff and students are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

UNC Charlotte

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status

Vaccine Mandate

UNC Charlotte does not currently require the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wingate University

Location: Wingate, North Carolina

Mask Mandate

Students, faculty, staff and visitors will need to wear a face covering in all Wingate buildings until further notice.

Vaccine Mandate

We strongly encourage all campus members to complete COVID-19 vaccination in order to support the ability to resume normal campus operations,

Students may opt to test as an alternative to vaccination.

Winthrop University

Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Mask Mandate

Not fully vaccinated - masks will continue to be required in all indoor spaces unless working alone in a private office. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask outdoors if they are physically distanced, traveling alone on campus and not part of a group.

Fully vaccinated - masks and physical distancing are optional but not required in indoor and outdoor spaces on campus.

Vaccine Mandate

We strongly encourage all campus members to complete COVID-19 vaccination in order to support the ability to resume normal campus operations,

Students may opt to test as an alternative to vaccination.

York Tech

Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina