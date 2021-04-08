Mask & COVID-19 vaccine mandates for colleges in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With colleges ramping up to welcome students and faculty back for the fall 2021 semester, many universities and tech schools are implementing mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations and masks.
Earlier this week, the UNC system announced all students and staff members would be required to get vaccinated or face weekly testing. Under the guidance, unvaccinated students will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test ahead of the start of classes and will undergo regular testing. Students who live on campus will be required to participate in "wastewater-based surveillance testing."
COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina have returned to levels they were at in February, before the vaccine was widely available to the public. The overwhelming majority of these cases are due to the Delta variant, which has become the dominant strain in the U.S. this summer.
This guide has the policies in place for colleges and universities across the Carolinas ahead of the fall semester:
Appalachian State University
Location: Boone, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- Students must wear masks in all indoor locations on campus
- Members of the Appalachian State community can be maskless indoors when they are alone in a "private, enclosed residence hall room, apartment or office," actively eating or drinking, or when only members of their household are present.
Vaccine Mandate
- Students, faculty and staff should also submit their vaccination status by Aug. 16. Those who don't are required to participate in randomized COVID-19 testing throughout the year.
- Residents of university housing who do not provide proof of vaccination will also be required to participate in weekly surveillance testing.
Belmont Abbey College
Location: Belmont, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- Masks will not be required; however, consistent with the current governor's orders, masking for the unvaccinated is encouraged.
Vaccine Mandate
- Belmont Abbey College will NOT require vaccinations for faculty, staff or students.
- Belmont Abbey will request vaccination status prior to the beginning of the academic year (Aug. 10) of all students
- No courses will be conducted over Zoom and the college will not allow exemptions from in-person learning.
Clinton College
Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina
Mask Mandate
- None
Vaccine Mandate
- Students in the residence halls, attending classes both in-person and virtually, must be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus.
- Commuter students will continue virtual learning this fall.
Catawba College
Location: Salisbury, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- Vaccinated persons are not required to wear a face covering on campus, whether indoors or outdoors.
- Unvaccinated persons are required to wear masks at all times inside classrooms, lab spaces and other instructional settings
Vaccine Mandate
- Catawba College strongly recommends all students, faculty and staff who have not yet received vaccination for COVID-19 do so as soon as possible.
Central Piedmont Community College
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- Masks are required during instructional activities (during class labs, etc.), face-to-face meetings, and whenever persons are moving through or gathering in indoor common areas. This protocol will be in place through Aug. 31.
Vaccine Mandate
- The college cannot advise on the vaccine.
Davidson College
Location: Davidson, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- Masks are not required for those who are vaccinated
- Masks and six feet of social distancing is still required indoors (and sometimes outdoors) for anyone who has not been vaccinated.
Vaccine Mandate
- Davidson College intends to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all members of the community once a vaccine is fully approved by the FDA.
- Vaccination will be required for students, staff and faculty members who participate in activities that present a high risk for transmission: these include strenuous activity, such as singing in chorale, playing an instrument in an ensemble, dance or working out.
- Participating in intercollegiate and intramural athletics will also require vaccination.
Johnson & Wales University
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- All persons should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations or local guidance.
- The CDC now recommends that all people, whether fully vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in public if located in an area of substantial or high transmissions. Currently, Charlotte is an area of substantial or high transition, but that is subject to change.
Vaccine Mandate
- All faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated (at least one dose by Aug. 30)
- The university will require that all students be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to their arrival to campus for the 2021 fall semester.
Johnson C. Smith University
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- Face masks are required inside, except in private spaces
- Face masks are not required outdoors, however, masks are encouraged
Vaccine Mandate
- All members of the JCSU community — students and employees — are expected to do their part by getting vaccinated and uploading proof of vaccination to the university's website.
- Johnson C. Smith University is requiring all students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. All requests for vaccination waivers were due by July 15.
- Employees and students may be selected for random testing depending on the rate of COVID-19 transmission on campus.
Livingstone College
Location: Salisbury, North Carolina
Vaccine Mandate
- Livingstone College will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its faculty, staff and students beginning fall semester 2021.
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Location: Hickory, North Carolina
Vaccine Mandate
- All students, faculty and staff are required to get vaccinated prior to the fall semester.
- In order to return to campus for the 2021-2022 academic year, students, faculty and staff are required to complete the vaccination process on or before August 16, 2021
Queens University
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- Due to Mecklenburg County being an area of high transmissions, all persons on campus, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks indoors unless in private residence hall rooms or offices
Vaccine Mandate
- Required COVID-19 vaccine for all faculty, staff and students who will be on campus this coming academic year.
Rowan Cabarrus College
Location: Salisbury, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- While on campus, all individuals are required to wear an appropriate face covering over the nose and mouth.
Vaccine Mandate
- Rowan-Cabarrus Community College faculty, staff and students are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine
UNC Charlotte
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status
Vaccine Mandate
- UNC Charlotte does not currently require the COVID-19 vaccine.
Wingate University
Location: Wingate, North Carolina
Mask Mandate
- Students, faculty, staff and visitors will need to wear a face covering in all Wingate buildings until further notice.
Vaccine Mandate
- We strongly encourage all campus members to complete COVID-19 vaccination in order to support the ability to resume normal campus operations,
- Students may opt to test as an alternative to vaccination.
Winthrop University
Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina
Mask Mandate
- Not fully vaccinated - masks will continue to be required in all indoor spaces unless working alone in a private office. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask outdoors if they are physically distanced, traveling alone on campus and not part of a group.
- Fully vaccinated - masks and physical distancing are optional but not required in indoor and outdoor spaces on campus.
Vaccine Mandate
- We strongly encourage all campus members to complete COVID-19 vaccination in order to support the ability to resume normal campus operations,
- Students may opt to test as an alternative to vaccination.
York Tech
Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina
Return to campus guides were not available to people outside of their network.