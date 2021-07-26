Districts across Charlotte area weighing masks in schools

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper strongly encouraged face coverings in schools, saying masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple school districts in the Charlotte area are expected to discuss COVID-19 protocols this week after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper strongly recommended masks for most students this upcoming school year.

The Caldwell County Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss back-to-school plans. It's unclear if the district will propose any mask requirements or guidelines at this time. Several districts in the area, including Iredell-Statesville Schools and Union County Public Schools, voted to make masks optional this year.

Other districts scheduled to meet Monday are Anson, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Hickory and Lincoln Charter. Gaston County's school board will meet Tuesday, with Avery and Burke counties on Thursday.

New guidance from North Carolina strongly districts to require masks for students and teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade. Unvaccinated high school students are recommended to wear masks while at school. Ultimately, it is up to the individual districts to decide.

Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) for schools states masks should be worn indoors by people age two and older who are not fully vaccinated. The Mecklenburg County Health Department is supportive of the CDC's guidance. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hasn't yet announced if it will require masks this upcoming year. It's unclear when the district could make a decision.

"The reality, especially in our elementary schools, is none of those children have had the opportunity to be vaccinated unless of course they've been part of a study and that's not a lot," said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County's health director.

WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner will have the latest from the Caldwell County Board of Education meeting Monday. His full report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 6.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts