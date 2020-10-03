CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pollen levels across the Charlotte area are spiking this week, leaving many people searching for relief.

“If you’ve been struggling with allergies, things are probably not going to improve anytime soon,” WCNC Meteorologist Iisha Scott said.

This week pollen counts are expected to peak on Wednesday at 11.8 out of 12 on the scale. Experts say trees are the source of high pollen counts.

“The main allergens are Maple, Elm and Juniper trees,” Scott said.

Spring is here, and it’s early.

According to the National Phenology Network, many parts of the southeast are seeing the earliest spring on record, dating back 39 years.

“Living in the southeast there are a few things in life that are predictable,” Carolina Asthma and Allergy Dr. Gray Norris said. “Springtime is pollen season.”

People across the Carolinas are feeling the effects.

“Watery eyes and itchy eyes,” one woman said while describing her symptoms. “You can tell. You can tell the season is already here.”

There are several easy ways to limit the allergens inside your home:

Keep your windows shut, in your car and at home.

If you spend time outside, change your clothes when you come inside.

Take a shower before you go to bed, that way you’re not rolling around in all of those allergens while you sleep.

Bathe your pets after they’ve been outside too. Otherwise, you’ll have a fluff ball full of pollen roaming around your house.

