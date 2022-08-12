Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care.

LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state.

There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple animals available to be sponsored -- from bears to birds and otters. The money will go to upgrading the habitats where these animals live.

See current animals for adoption below, each with 5 levels of donation:

$25 Level includes Certificate of Adoption, 5×7 photograph with description of adopted animal & Grandfather Mountain eNewsletter subscription

$50 Level includes everything from the $25 level, plus a Plush Animal and photo upgrade to 8×10

$100 Level Includes everything from the $50 level, plus Cast of animal footprint and 2 adult day passes to the park

$250 Level Includes everything from the $100 level, plus Pass upgrade for 6 adult day passes to the park instead of 2

$500 Level includes everything from the $250 level, plus Behind-the-scenes group tour for 6 and a visit with your animal!

Otters, elk, and bears! Oh my! When you adopt any of Grandfather Mountain’s animals you are improving their lives.... Posted by Grandfather Mountain on Friday, August 12, 2022

