Charlotte FD needs help naming their new therapy dog. Here's how to vote

A new Goldendoodle joins her big sister in providing comfort to first responders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department has an important task for the community they need help with: naming the newest furry member of their team.

CFD says they're about to get a new Goldendoodle from K-9 Caring Angels in Firginia to help her human friends as a therapy dog. The department already has Cat the dog, who is already a year into her own service with CFD. Cat will now be joined by the two-and-a-half months-old pup, currently getting trained at Sit Means Sit in Virginia.

Citizens can cast their votes for one of five names online, and the department shared a reminder that the CFD K9 program is completely funded by donations to the Fire Prevention Foundation of Charlotte.

