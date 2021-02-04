Charlotte FD needs help naming their new therapy dog. Here's how to vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department has an important task for the community they need help with: naming the newest furry member of their team.

CFD says they're about to get a new Goldendoodle from K-9 Caring Angels in Firginia to help her human friends as a therapy dog. The department already has Cat the dog, who is already a year into her own service with CFD. Cat will now be joined by the two-and-a-half months-old pup, currently getting trained at Sit Means Sit in Virginia.