Animals

Chesterfield County deputies trying to reunite loose goats with owner

Can you help get these goats baaaaaaaack to the farm?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Chesterfield County farmers, check on your goats. If you're missing some of them, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office may have found them.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, deputies shared they had found several goats near the Carolinas Centre Industrial Park. Some of the goats appeared to be relaxing by the sign to the park, while others were wandering about near a roadway.

Please help us find their owner! If you are missing goats or heard of someone missing them, please contact the...

Posted by Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Deputies are asking the goat owners or anyone who knows where the owners are to give them a call at 843-623-2101.

