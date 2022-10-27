CMPD's animal shelter plans to make expansions. Funding for it may still be a few years out

Overcrowding is forcing the shelter to euthanize dogs daily. Leaders say more space to care for animals is part of the solution.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lack of space at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care and Control division is forcing the shelter to kill dogs. Leaders say an expansion project would solve its problems, but the money needed is years away.

"We have had to perform euthanasia every day," shared director Dr. Josh Fisher. "This is the first time in several years that we have been in that position.”

Fisher said the solution to overcrowding is expanding the 30-year-old facility. The shelter currently has 170 kennels, but Fisher said they need closer to 300 to have adequate space to care for animals and help prevent euthanasia.

Renovations are currently underway to improve the shelter’s intake rooms, HVAC units, and kennels. However, Fisher explained that the repairs are required by state regulations and don’t help with their space issue.

While the shelter is pleading for more people to adopt, volunteer Judy Storey pleaded with Charlotte City Council during a Monday night meeting to fund the expansion project.

"Please help us so that deserving animals don’t continue to die,” Storey said to council members.

Fisher told WCNC Charlotte that the Animal Care and Control building has never sized up and will need millions to do so, but he won’t have a cost estimate for the project until the spring of 2024.

He added that they are working with an architect during this planning phase and hope to present a construction budget proposal to the city council for the Fiscal Year 2025.