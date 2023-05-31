What on earth is this creature swimming in South Carolina?

WCNC Charlotte forwarded the 45-second-long clip to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to see if they could identify it.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — When WCNC Charlotte viewer Raine McKinney spotted this odd creature swimming near the bridge on the south causeway to Pawleys Island, South Carolina, over Memorial Day weekend, they weren't quite sure what it was. So they sent in a clip of the fish swimming to WCNC Charlotte using the station's news app's Near Me feature.

WCNC Charlotte forwarded the 45-second-long clip to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to see if they could identify it.

"The people in my office are mostly stumped, but we're not the experts," the department told WCNC Charlotte.

One of their law enforcement officers thought it might be a squid, but they weren't sure. To get confirmation, they forwarded the video to the Marine Resources Research Institute in Charleston, South Carolina.

While waiting for the institute to get back to the inquiry, the WCNC Charlotte newsroom banded together and did some research of their own, asking WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich what he thought it could be.

"At first, I thought it was a cuttlefish, but it's actually something called a sea hare or a sea slug," Panovich said. "They can be pretty large, and they do swim in the water like that."

But the intrigue continued after it was determined what it was because, according to Panovich, it's not native to South Carolina waters.

"It's more of a Florida and West Coast thing," Panovich explained. "We were looking at some of the research online, there's been sightings of them all the way up to like the Wilmington area now."

Panovich said the sea slugs are starting to migrate because of the warm water extending north.

