Snake sightings expected to increase with warm weather

North Carolina is home to five venomosus snakes, including three types of rattlesnake. Here's what you should do if you see a snake in your yard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials are warning hikers and anyone else who spends time outdoors to be on the lookout for snakes as the weather gets warm in the Charlotte area.

State wildlife officials said pine snakes and rattlesnakes will soon start to show up along trails, in the woods, crossing roads and even in neighborhoods. If you come across a snake, you shouldn't harm them, as they play a crucial role in the ecosystem.

If you spot a venomous snake in your yard, wildlife officials encourage contacting a wildlife removal company that will collect the snake and relocate it to a safe location.

The Carolinas are home to six species of venomous snakes, including copperheads, cottonmouths, three types of rattlesnakes. These venomous snakes can be found all over North Carolina and South Carolina, with their territories ranging from the Appalachian Mountains to the Carolina coastline.

Copperheads are the most common venomous snake in our area, with North Carolina Poison Control receiving 10 times the number of calls about copperhead bites than all other snakes combined.

If you are bitten by a snake, you should sit down and stay calm. Wildlife officials recommend gently washing the area with warm, soapy water and removing any tight jewelry or clothing near the bite.

If you fear the snake was venomous, you should contact NC Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical attention. If you're having trouble breathing or feel tightness in your chest, call 911 immediately.

