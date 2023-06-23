Cycle of life: Outer Banks herd welcomes new foals, grieves wild mare killed during 'aggressive' mating ritual

After a painful loss just last week, the herd of wild horses along North Carolina's Outer Banks is growing once again.

COROLLA, N.C. — After a painful loss just last week, the herd of wild horses along the North Carolina Outer Banks is growing once again.

Last week on June 15, a wild mare named Caroline died during an aggressive mating ritual. According to a post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, a stallion was seen chasing her and trying to breed her, and witnesses saw her fall to the ground and die nearly instantly – of a broken neck.

"While it was a devastating loss, it was the result of natural wild horse behavior," wrote the Corolla Wild Horse Fund in a post.

Mere days later, the cycle of life kept turning and the birth of a baby foal was announced: A little colt named Donner.

