How to calculate how far away lightning is

You've likely heard that you can calculate how far away lightning is by counting between the lightning strike and when you hear the thunder. It's actually closer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summertime means more storms in the Carolinas and we've certainly seen our share this week with severe weather impacting the region for several days.

You've likely heard of the idea that you can calculate how far away lightning is by counting the seconds between when you see a lightning strike and when you hear the thunder.

It's been passed down over the years as true, but is it really that simple? A WCNC Charlotte viewer sent VERIFY an email wanting to know if it actually works.

THE QUESTION

How accurate is the method of counting seconds between lightning and thunder to calculate miles for every second counted, for how far away the lighting is?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER:

No, counting seconds between lightning and thunder to calculate the miles for every second is inaccurate. Instead, you must divide by five to know how close it is.

WHAT WE FOUND

As little kids, you probably were told to count the seconds between lightning and thunder so you'd know how many miles away lightning would be.

"People get it wrong all the time," Van Voorhees said.

Lightning's actually closer than you think because you must account for the speed of light, which is faster than sound.

"So you have to count the seconds after you see lightning," Van Voorhees said. "Whatever number you are, you divide it by five, and it's that second part that people get wrong all the time."

So if you count five seconds between a lightning strike and thunder, that means lightning is just one mile away, not five.

"Anytime you are outside and you see lightning and hear thunder, you risk getting struck because lightning can strike about 30 miles out of the center of the storm," Van Voorhees said.

Data from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows over the past five years, four deaths and 12 injuries have been reported in North Carolina from lightning strikes.

"If you hear thunder, go inside and wait 30 minutes before you see lightning and you're good to go," Van Voorhees said.

