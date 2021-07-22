VIDEO: 7 cats, kittens dumped outside Greensboro cat café

The owner of Crooked Tail Cat Café said someone dropped a mama cat and her litter of kittens outside the door and ran away.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A downtown Greensboro cat cafe was left scrambling to care for seven cats and kittens that were dumped outside their door Wednesday.

Karen Stratman owns Crooked Tail Cat Cafe - a coffee shop that also gives homeless cats the chance to be adopted.

Stratman said store video showed a woman drop off a box outside the cafe's front door and take off. Seven cats, including a litter of kittens, were inside.

The cafe posted the video on its Facebook page, hoping someone might recognize the woman.

Stratman said she hopes this is a reminder to others: dumping animals is illegal. Instead, you should contact a rescue to see if they have space or a local shelter.

The cafe said a local rescue group was able to take in the cats, but this could have been a different situation.

"Through much effort, Triad Independent Cat Rescue was able to squeeze the cats into their program, just barely. We cannot thank them enough, but please do not see this as an excuse to dump animals on us. Our rescues are full and remain full year-round," the cafe wrote in a Facebook post.