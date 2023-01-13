Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield

Colin traded one Queen City for another when he moved to Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes.

For the last six years, Mayfield anchored the morning and noon newscasts for WLWT in Cincinnati, Ohio. Before that, Mayfield worked for WLKY in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mayfield is a graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is married with three children. Like Charlotte, Cincinnati also uses the nickname: The Queen City.

“Colin has a strong reputation of connecting with people in the community and finding a way to shed light on the issues impacting them,” WCNC Charlotte News Director Carrie Hofmann said. “He will be a strong addition to an established evening team.”

Contact Colin Mayfield at cmayfield@wcnc.com or follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



