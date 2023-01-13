x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Announcements

Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield

Colin traded one Queen City for another when he moved to Charlotte.
Credit: WCNC Charlotte
Colin Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes

The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.      

For the last six years, Mayfield anchored the morning and noon newscasts for WLWT in Cincinnati, Ohio. Before that, Mayfield worked for WLKY in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Mayfield is a graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is married with three children. Like Charlotte, Cincinnati also uses the nickname: The Queen City.

“Colin has a strong reputation of connecting with people in the community and finding a way to shed light on the issues impacting them,” WCNC Charlotte News Director Carrie Hofmann said. “He will be a strong addition to an established evening team.”

Contact Colin Mayfield at cmayfield@wcnc.com or follow him on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.



More Videos

In Other News

Doug the emu returns home

Before You Leave, Check This Out