The extreme summer heat can impact your car

Heat can cause tire blowouts, overheated vehicles and malfunctioning air conditioning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re continuing to deal with the extreme heat and the hot weather can take a toll on your car.

Some drivers are ending up at mechanic shops like the Auto Shop of the Carolinas with heat-related problems.

“The more I drive, the more I use my air conditioning on high blast because of these horrid, humid temps,” Layne Selane, a Charlotte resident, said.

Rozel Tolliver, the owner of the shop, said he’s seeing more business than usual during this heatwave. Repairs have included tire blowouts, overheated cars and malfunctioning air conditioning.

“Anytime we are dealing with extreme temperatures in any direction, but especially in the heat, it can affect different things in your vehicle,” Tolliver said.

Dead batteries are also a common issue.

“The heat basically builds up inside of the battery and creates an evaporative effect,” Tolliver explained. “And once it loses that fluid inside it basically damages the battery internally.”

The heat is also not too friendly to your tires.

“With the temperatures building up in the tire when you drive, and the heat on the pavement itself… those two are going to combine and give you more of a chance for a blowout," he said.

Making sure your car stays in good shape can mean avoiding costly repairs.

“You want to look at things like your coolant levels to make sure your car is not going to overheat," Tolliver said. "It can affect the rubber such as the hoses and the belt.”

Look for these warning signs of overheating:

The temperature light or gauge turning on

Steam coming from under the hood

The bubbling sound similar to a boiling pot of water

If any of these things happen, Tolliver said to pull over and let your car cool down for at least 15 minutes to avoid major damages.