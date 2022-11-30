Cooper outlines plan to increase EVs in NC, won't seek to remove diesel engines entirely

Gov. Roy Cooper said six other states are making similar moves, but said North Carolina won't seek to get rid of diesel engines altogether.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina roads could get a little cleaner and a little quieter in the next few years.

Gov. Roy Cooper Tuesday outlined his administration's plan for an "advanced clean trucks" rule that would promote the transition of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles. That would include tractor trailers, school buses, delivery vans and garbage and utility trucks owned by local and state governments and the private sector.

"These vehicles make up only 3.2% of vehicles on the highway. Yet 26% of the nitrogen oxide is emitted and 32% of the particulate matter come from them, because they're big diesel engines that spew out pollution," Cooper told reporters. "So this is a great area for us to concentrate [on], because there are fewer vehicles that we have to deal with, but you do more in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts